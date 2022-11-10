Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 76.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.81% to Rs 3453.43 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 76.01% to Rs 656.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 373.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.81% to Rs 3453.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2216.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3453.432216.4023.7921.201007.29585.19880.17475.76656.86373.20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)