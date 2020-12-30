Eicher Motors Ltd up for third consecutive session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2510.4, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.5% in last one year as compared to a 14.14% jump in NIFTY and a 10.03% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2510.4, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 13888.6. The Sensex is at 47476.63, down 0.29%. Eicher Motors Ltd has slipped around 0.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9043.9, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2511, up 1.78% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 11.5% in last one year as compared to a 14.14% jump in NIFTY and a 10.03% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 55.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)