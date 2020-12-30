Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.59%, up for five straight sessions

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1041, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.11% in last one year as compared to a 14.05% gain in NIFTY and a 3.17% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1041, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 13878.45. The Sensex is at 47418.19, down 0.41%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has added around 1.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15120, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1042.85, up 0.71% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down 9.11% in last one year as compared to a 14.05% gain in NIFTY and a 3.17% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 12.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

