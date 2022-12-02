Eicher Motors motorcycle sales rises 37% YoY in November

Eicher Motors' total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales jumped 37% to 70,766 units in November 2022 from 51,654 units sold in November 2021.

While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350cc surged 52% to 65,956 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc skid 42% to 4,810 units in November 2022 over November 2021.

The International Business recorded sales of 5,006 units in November 2022, which is lower by 27% as compared with 6,824 units sold in November 2021.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 76% to Rs 656.86 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 373.20 crore in Q2 FY22. Total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 3,519.40 crore, up 56.4% as compared to Rs 2,249.56 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The scrip fell 2.48% to currently trade at Rs 3,352.20 on the BSE.

