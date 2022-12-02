Hero Motocorp sales rise 12% YoY in Nov

The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters sold 390,932 units of two-wheelers in November 2022, a growth of 12% over the corresponding month of the previous year.

The company's motorcycle sales stood at 3,52,834 units (up 7.18% YoY) and scooters sales were at 38,098 units (up 88.53% YoY) in November 2022.

Total domestic rose 15.50% YoY to 3,79,839 units while total exports dropped 45.97% YoY to 11,093 units in November 2022 over November 2021.

Hero MotoCorp expects the momentum to build-up in the coming quarters on account of favorable economic indicators, including encouraging farm activity and positive consumer sentiments along with upcoming marriage season.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. The two-wheeler major's standalone net profit declined 9.9% to Rs 716.07 crore despite of 7.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,075.35 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 0.64% to Rs 2869.85 on Thursday, 1 December 2022.

