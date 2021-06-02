Eicher Motors motorcycle sales rises 43% YoY

Total Royal Enfield motorcycle sales jumped 43% to to 27,294 units in May 2021 as against 19,113 units sold in May 2020.

On a sequential basis, total motorcycle sales dropped 49% in May 2021 as against 53,298 units in April 2021.

The sales of "Models with engine capacity upto 350cc" stood at 22,734 units in May 2021, up 30% year-on-year (YoY). Sales of "Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc" stood at 4,560 units in May 2021, up 190% over May 2020.

Total exports zoomed 956% to 7,221 units in May 2021 over May 2020.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

Eicher Motors reported 72.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 526.14 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 304.28 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 33.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,930.38 crore.

The scrip rose 0.74% to Rs 2685.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)