Hero MotoCorp sales rise 62% YoY in May

The two-wheeler major's total two-wheeler sales increased 62.44% to 1,83,044 units in May 2021 as against 1,12,682 units in May 2020.

On a sequential basis, the company's total sales declined 50.83% in May 2021 compared with 372,285 units sold in April 2021.

Total domestic sales increased 46.59% to 159,561 units in May 2021 compared with 108,848 units in May 2020. Exports soared 512% to 23,483 units in May 2021 over May 2020.

Hero said sales in the month of May 2021 were adversely impacted due to the closure of plant operations in view of the escalation in the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. Considering this unprecedented situation, Hero said sales volume of May 2021 is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year (May'20) and sequential months of this year.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year. The two-wheeler major reported 39.4% jump in net profit to Rs 864.97 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 620.71 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 39.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8685.97 crore.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp were up 0.12% at Rs 2,980 on BSE.

