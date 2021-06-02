Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 30.6 points or 1.26% at 2454.94 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.95%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.26%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.5%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.2%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.74%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.61%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.37%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.36%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.23%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 0.88%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.27%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 234.94 or 0.45% at 51699.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 52.05 points or 0.33% at 15522.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.58 points or 0.64% at 23672.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.7 points or 0.72% at 7502.56.

On BSE,1586 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

