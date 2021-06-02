Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 186.71 points or 1.01% at 18757.22 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.43%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.31%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.27%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.25%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 1.16%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.12%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.9%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.48%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.26%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 234.94 or 0.45% at 51699.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 52.05 points or 0.33% at 15522.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.58 points or 0.64% at 23672.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.7 points or 0.72% at 7502.56.

On BSE,1586 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

