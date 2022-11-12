EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.32% to Rs 11327.63 croreNet profit of EID Parry (India) declined 1.00% to Rs 241.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 243.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.32% to Rs 11327.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6978.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11327.636978.41 62 OPM %8.3810.69 -PBDT899.09730.28 23 PBT807.28648.33 25 NP241.40243.84 -1
