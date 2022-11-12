JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 180.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shah Alloys consolidated net profit declines 92.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.33% to Rs 133.21 crore

Net profit of Shah Alloys declined 92.57% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 37.33% to Rs 133.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 212.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales133.21212.56 -37 OPM %3.4422.81 -PBDT4.2447.67 -91 PBT2.0044.84 -96 NP2.4933.53 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU