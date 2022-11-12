Shah Alloys consolidated net profit declines 92.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.33% to Rs 133.21 crore

Net profit of Shah Alloys declined 92.57% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 37.33% to Rs 133.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 212.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.133.21212.563.4422.814.2447.672.0044.842.4933.53

