Shah Alloys consolidated net profit declines 92.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.33% to Rs 133.21 croreNet profit of Shah Alloys declined 92.57% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 37.33% to Rs 133.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 212.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales133.21212.56 -37 OPM %3.4422.81 -PBDT4.2447.67 -91 PBT2.0044.84 -96 NP2.4933.53 -93
