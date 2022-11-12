Catvision reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.04% to Rs 5.84 crore

Catvision reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.846.154.459.590.210.5600.3500.27

