A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.51 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 44.91% to Rs 17.38 crore

Net loss of A B M International reported to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.91% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.3831.55 -45 OPM %-38.437.45 -PBDT-6.492.45 PL PBT-6.512.46 PL NP-6.512.18 PL

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

