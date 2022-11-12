A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.51 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.91% to Rs 17.38 crore

Net loss of A B M International reported to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.91% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.3831.55-38.437.45-6.492.45-6.512.46-6.512.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)