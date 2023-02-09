OTCO International standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.91% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of OTCO International declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 80.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.211.10-4.76-3.640.070.090.070.090.070.09

