Anmol India standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Anmol India rose 26.69% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 352.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

