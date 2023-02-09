Anmol India standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 352.93 crore

Net profit of Anmol India rose 26.69% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 352.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales352.93299.74 18 OPM %1.961.12 -PBDT5.664.39 29 PBT5.524.32 28 NP4.133.26 27

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:56 IST

