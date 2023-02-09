MRF consolidated net profit rises 17.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 5644.55 crore

Net profit of MRF rose 17.03% to Rs 174.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 5644.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4920.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5644.554920.139.9510.02547.04498.05231.19202.34174.83149.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)