EKI Energy enters into JV to launch Climate EdTech & Climate Finance Marketplace

EKI Energy Services on Thursday announced that it has partnered with First Source Energy India and its promoter and promoter group, to establish a joint venture for the country's first ever Climate EdTech as well as Climate Finance Marketplace.

The joint venture will be named as ClimaCool Projects & EduTech and it will facilitate mobilisation of funds to drive investments for strategic climate interventions like community based projects, sustainability and renewable energy projects amongst others across the globe.

The venture will drive focused educational initiatives and offer specialized courses across a range of climate subjects including carbon market, carbon accounting, carbon credits, climate finance, renewable energy, electric vehicle, green hydrogen, ESG, net-zero amongst others.

It will organize EdTech events, workshops and webinars in close consultation with industry leaders and experts to drive focused educational initiatives for professional training and capacity building. The joint venture will provide a platform to aggregate climate dedicated funds from the global market for investments across energy efficient projects.

Manish Kumar Dabkara, chairman & MD at EKI Energy Services said, As the world continues to speedily progress towards a carbon neutral future, there is an urgent need to develop skilled talent with specialised expertise on climate change. We want to help bridge this gap while also encouraging more and more people to adopt climate change as a career of choice.

In line with this, we are delighted to launch our new venture today that will help us to rope the best from the global academia industry to drive the creation of a strong climate talent pool at global level. The venture will also help us to establish carbon finance marketplace to mobilise funds from global markets for investments in strategic climate mitigation projects across the world.

Anand Gupta, CMD & CEO of First Source Energy India said As the climate change movement is propelling the transition to net zero economy faster than ever, we are very excited to have this joint venture with EKI Energy Services and create a marketplace to drive finance and investments in community based projects, sustainability, renewable energy etc. and also to form an EdTech Platform to serve corporates / professionals / students with courses for training and development in the climate change sector.

EKI Energy Services is a carbon credit developer & supplier across the globe. EKI offers sustainable solutions for climate change and carbon offsets with global standards like CDM, VCS, Gold Standard, GCC, IREC, TIGR and others.

The company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 106.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 35.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales jumped 162.81% to Rs 508.11 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 1,700 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)