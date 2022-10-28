Volumes spurt at Infibeam Avenues Ltd counter

-
Infibeam Avenues Ltd notched up volume of 541.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.95 lakh shares
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 October 2022.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd notched up volume of 541.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.72% to Rs.17.30. Volumes stood at 21.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd notched up volume of 18.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.89% to Rs.774.20. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.
Vaibhav Global Ltd registered volume of 14.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.19% to Rs.359.80. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.
K P R Mill Ltd registered volume of 10.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.17% to Rs.531.75. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 2.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34585 shares. The stock lost 1.99% to Rs.1,270.05. Volumes stood at 32417 shares in the last session.
