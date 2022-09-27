EKI's subsidiary completes capacity expansion

Achieves highest production capacity of 5 million improved cookstoves per year

EKI Energy Services today announced that its subsidiary - GHG Reduction Technologies, has completed the capacity expansion to achieve one of the highest production capacities in the world.

The company's manufacturing plant, located in Nashik, now, has a capacity to manufacture 5 million improved cookstoves per year, the highest ever in the biomass category. These improved cookstoves are being supplied for the clean cooking projects of major oil and gas players across the globe.

The company aims to empower rural households globally with an efficient, safer, cleaner and healthier cooking solution. Branded 'Agneeka', the improved cookstoves, are being manufactured and deployed in a phased manner starting with villages in India and spreading across remote locations in other countries.

