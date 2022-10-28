Oriental Trimex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup, Tips Films Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd and DC Infotech & Communication Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2022.

Oriental Trimex Ltd crashed 10.95% to Rs 7.81 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12538 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.49% to Rs 110.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1587 shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 511.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18311 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd fell 9.96% to Rs 82.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41688 shares in the past one month.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd slipped 9.93% to Rs 105.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9073 shares in the past one month.

