EKI Energy Services allots 2091 equity shares under ESOP

EKI Energy Services has allotted 2091 equity shares under ESOP on 16 January 2023.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.27,50,89,470 comprising of 2,75,08,947 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up toRs. 27,51,10,380 comprising of 2,75,11,038 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 18:57 IST

