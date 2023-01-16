Ashoka Buildcon completes NHAI road project in Telangana

Ashoka Buildcon announced the declaration of 19 November 2022 as the Commercial Operation Date (CoD) for its Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Project viz. designing, engineering, building, financing, procurement, construction, development, commissioning, operation, maintenance, of the Project viz. Four laning of NH-161 from Kandi (Design Km 0.000) (Km 498.250 of NH-65) to Ramsanpalle (Design Km 39.980/Existing Km 44.757) (Design Length = 39.980 Km) in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Project).

The Project is executed by Ashoka Kandi Ramsanpalle Road, (SPV) a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Further to inform that consequent to the declaration of CoD, the SPV is eligible for receipt of Annuity payments from NHAI for the operation period of 15 years at the interval of every 6 months from the date of achievement of CoD. The Company also announces that the said SPV has received a Provisional Certificate for completion of 37.92 KMs out of total Project highway Length of 39.980 KMs.

