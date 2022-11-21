EKI Energy Services allots 6,550 equity shares under ESOP

EKI Energy Services allots 6550 equity shares under ESOP.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 27,49,60,000 comprising of 2,74,96,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 27,50,25,500 comprising of 2,75,02,550 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

