EKI Energy Services allots 6,550 equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
EKI Energy Services standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the September 2022 quarter
SBI Cards & Payment Services allots 28,550 equity shares under ESOP
EKI Energy arm completes capacity expansion project in Maharashtra
EKI Energy Services revises record date for bonus issue
EKI Energy Services collaborates with Impact Capital Asset Management
-
Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 27,49,60,000 comprising of 2,74,96,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 27,50,25,500 comprising of 2,75,02,550 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU