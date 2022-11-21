JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Welspun India approves sale of two subsidiaries
Business Standard

EKI Energy Services allots 6,550 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

EKI Energy Services allots 6550 equity shares under ESOP.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 27,49,60,000 comprising of 2,74,96,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 27,50,25,500 comprising of 2,75,02,550 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 20:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU