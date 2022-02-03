Tata Power ties up with Apollo Tyres for deploying EV charging stations

Tata Power and Apollo Tyres announced a strategic partnership for the deployment of public charging stations across India.

These charging stations will be deployed at Apollo Tyres' Commercial and Passenger Vehicle Zones spread across the country. Tata Power has a presence across all the segments of the EV charging ecosystem and has deployed all types of chargers - DC 001, AC, Type2, Fast DC chargers up to 50kwh and up to 240kwh chargers for buses.

Based on location, this classification of chargers will support EV charging for two-wheelers & four-wheelers, respectively.

As per the agreement between Apollo Tyres and Tata Power, the latter will set up Charging Stations at 150 branded retail outlets - CV and PV Zones - of Apollo Tyres initially. In addition to the customers visiting these tyre retail outlets, the charging stations would also be open for use by the general public as well, throughout the year.

