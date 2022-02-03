Tata Power ties up with Apollo Tyres for deploying EV charging stations

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Tyres launches premium European brand 'Vredestein' in India
Macrotech Developers ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra
TVS Motor, Tata Power sign MoU to collaborate on electric charging
Tata Power becomes India's largest EV charging solutions provider
Apollo Tyres launches premium tyre brand Vredestein to India
-
Tata Power and Apollo Tyres announced a strategic partnership for the deployment of public charging stations across India.
These charging stations will be deployed at Apollo Tyres' Commercial and Passenger Vehicle Zones spread across the country. Tata Power has a presence across all the segments of the EV charging ecosystem and has deployed all types of chargers - DC 001, AC, Type2, Fast DC chargers up to 50kwh and up to 240kwh chargers for buses.
Based on location, this classification of chargers will support EV charging for two-wheelers & four-wheelers, respectively.
As per the agreement between Apollo Tyres and Tata Power, the latter will set up Charging Stations at 150 branded retail outlets - CV and PV Zones - of Apollo Tyres initially. In addition to the customers visiting these tyre retail outlets, the charging stations would also be open for use by the general public as well, throughout the year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU