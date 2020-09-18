Elantas Beck India to acquire land for setting up new greenfield facility in Navlakhumbre, Pune

Elantas Beck India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Talegaon Industrial Park for acquisition of land situated at Navlakhumbre, Tal. Maval, Pune, Maharashtra for setting up a new green field manufacturing facility.

The said facility will provide additional capacity to cater to the market demand.

The Company has advanced a sum of Rs. 5.27 crore amounting to 10% of the total consideration. The Company will enter into a sale deed post securing all applicable clearances and certifications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)