TCS recognized as Leader in Cloud-Native Application Development Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Cloud-Native Application Development Services. In an assessment of 21 cloud-native application development service providers, TCS was placed highest for its Vision and Capability.

The report highlights that TCS has strong industry proof points in delivering cloud-native solutions for large engagements and critical business operations. It cites TCS' domain knowledge in the major business verticals that help it offer contextualized cloud-native solutions, build credibility, and certainty among enterprise clients, as a key strength. Also highlighted as strengths are its IPs, tools and solutions such as Jile, ignio, and TCS MasterCraft that facilitate the company to accelerate and automate different stages of cloud native application development.

