TCS recognized as Leader in Cloud-Native Application Development Services

-
ALSO READ
TCS Recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services
Tata Consultancy Services recognized as Leader for Medical Devices Digital Services
TCS recognized as Leader of the Year in Life Sciences
TCS recognized as a Leader and Star for IT Security Services
TCS recognized as Leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Consultancies in Asia Pacific
-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Cloud-Native Application Development Services. In an assessment of 21 cloud-native application development service providers, TCS was placed highest for its Vision and Capability.
The report highlights that TCS has strong industry proof points in delivering cloud-native solutions for large engagements and critical business operations. It cites TCS' domain knowledge in the major business verticals that help it offer contextualized cloud-native solutions, build credibility, and certainty among enterprise clients, as a key strength. Also highlighted as strengths are its IPs, tools and solutions such as Jile, ignio, and TCS MasterCraft that facilitate the company to accelerate and automate different stages of cloud native application development.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU