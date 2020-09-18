Alkyl Amines Chemicals allots 13,614 equity shares under ESOP

JUST IN
RBI Announces Open Market Operations Purchase Of Government Of India Securities For Rs 10000 Crores
Alkyl Amines Chemicals has allotted 13,614 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the eligible employees of the Company upon exercise of stock options granted under AACL ESOP 2018.

Upon allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 10,19,81,960/- divided into 2,03,96,392 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 10,20,50,030/- divided into 2,04,10,006 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 09:14 IST

