Usha Martin announces cessation of director

Effective 23 September 2020

Usha Martin announced that Brij Kishore Jhawar, Non-Executive Director of the Company has vide letter dated 17 September 2020 informed his decision to step down as Director of the Company due to his failing health by retiring at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 23 September 2020. Accordingly, Brij Kishore Jhawar shall cease to be a Director of the Company effective 23 September 2020.

