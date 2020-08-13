Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.47% to Rs 19.98 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 20.75% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.47% to Rs 19.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.19.9843.8847.8029.9010.0313.629.8713.567.229.11

