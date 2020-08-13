Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.47% to Rs 19.98 croreNet profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 20.75% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.47% to Rs 19.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.9843.88 -54 OPM %47.8029.90 -PBDT10.0313.62 -26 PBT9.8713.56 -27 NP7.229.11 -21
