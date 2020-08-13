Eldeco Housing & Industries standalone net profit declines 19.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.67% to Rs 12.96 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 19.81% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.67% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.9634.7253.1624.547.098.846.938.795.026.26

