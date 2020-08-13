JUST IN
Eldeco Housing & Industries standalone net profit declines 19.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.67% to Rs 12.96 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 19.81% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.67% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.9634.72 -63 OPM %53.1624.54 -PBDT7.098.84 -20 PBT6.938.79 -21 NP5.026.26 -20

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 16:36 IST

