Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.58% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.58% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.037.10 -100 OPM %-1133.33-29.01 -PBDT-0.34-2.11 84 PBT-0.80-2.54 69 NP-0.80-2.54 69
