Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 82.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 82.33% to Rs 64.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 388.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 314.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

