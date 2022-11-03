JUST IN
Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 82.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.75% to Rs 388.59 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 82.33% to Rs 64.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 388.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 314.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales388.59314.02 24 OPM %23.8221.23 -PBDT95.1356.84 67 PBT83.2344.48 87 NP64.5135.38 82

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 14:14 IST

