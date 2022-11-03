Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 82.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 46.38% in the March 2022 quarter
Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 388.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Raymond Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales rise 23.75% to Rs 388.59 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 82.33% to Rs 64.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 388.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 314.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales388.59314.02 24 OPM %23.8221.23 -PBDT95.1356.84 67 PBT83.2344.48 87 NP64.5135.38 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU