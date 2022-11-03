Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 20.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.51% to Rs 11545.36 crore

Net profit of Bank of India declined 20.40% to Rs 854.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1073.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.51% to Rs 11545.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9580.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11545.369580.2353.9858.891254.781806.651254.781806.65854.101073.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)