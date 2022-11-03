Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 20.40% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 20.51% to Rs 11545.36 croreNet profit of Bank of India declined 20.40% to Rs 854.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1073.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.51% to Rs 11545.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9580.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income11545.369580.23 21 OPM %53.9858.89 -PBDT1254.781806.65 -31 PBT1254.781806.65 -31 NP854.101073.03 -20
