Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 2.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.44% to Rs 278.60 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 2.01% to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.44% to Rs 278.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.278.60208.7911.1514.8528.8528.3024.1224.0917.5817.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)