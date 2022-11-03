Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 2.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.44% to Rs 278.60 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 2.01% to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.44% to Rs 278.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales278.60208.79 33 OPM %11.1514.85 -PBDT28.8528.30 2 PBT24.1224.09 0 NP17.5817.94 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU