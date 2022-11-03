Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 6.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 49.21 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 6.15% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 49.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.49.2143.6510.559.214.433.503.612.672.903.09

