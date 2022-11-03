JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh intraday low; European markets decline
Business Standard

Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 6.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 49.21 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 6.15% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 49.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.2143.65 13 OPM %10.559.21 -PBDT4.433.50 27 PBT3.612.67 35 NP2.903.09 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU