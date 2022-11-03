Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 49.06% to Rs 0.27 croreNet loss of Rama Petrochemicals reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 49.06% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.270.53 -49 OPM %-59.2620.75 -PBDT-0.290.05 PL PBT-0.290.05 PL NP-0.290.05 PL
