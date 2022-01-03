Electrosteel Castings fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

-
-
Record date is 14 January 2022Electrosteel Castings has fixed 14 January 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of Srikalahashthi Pipes (SPL)other than for shares already held by the Company in SPL to whom shares of the Company will be allotted pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation. The shareholders of SPL shall be eligible to receive 59 (fifty nine) fully paid up equity shares of Re. 1/- each of the Company for every 10 (ten) fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of SPL held by such shareholder as on the Record Date.
