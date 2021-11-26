Grandeur Products fixes record date for scheme of amalgmation

-
Record date is 09 December 2021Grandeur Products has fixed 09 December 2021 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders of Grandeur Products, who will entitle to receive:
1 (One) New Equity Share of Rs.10/- each in Tierra Agrotech (Transferee Company) credited as fully paid up for every 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up held in the capital of Grandeur Products (Transferor Company) as per the above sanctioned scheme of amalgamation.
