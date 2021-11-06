Brookfield India Real Estate Trust fixes record date for distribution

-
ALSO READ
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT fixes record date for distribution
UPL wins National IP Award -2020 and WIPO IP Enterprises Trophy
Arvind SmartSpaces gains on raising funds from HDFC Capital, promoters
IndusInd Bank features in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) list
L&T Construction secures orders from Chennai Metro Rail
-
Record date is 17 November 2021Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT announced that the record date for the proposed distribution to unitholders for the quarter ended 30 September 2021, will be 17 November 2021 (subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of the manager) and the payment of distribution is proposed to be made on or before 24 November 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU