Board of Sundaram Clayton appoints directors

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram Finance to demerge fund accounting biz of Sundaram Fund Services into Sundaram AMC
Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit declines 37.09% in the December 2021 quarter
Sundaram-Clayton slips after Q3 PAT contracts 37% YoY
K. Gopala Desikan appointed as Director and Group CFO in the Rank of whole-time Director of Sundaram-Clayton Limited
Sundaram Auto Components conferred with TPM Excellence Award for its Mysuru Plant
-
At meeting held on 29 July 2022The Board of Sundaram Clayton at its meeting held on 29 July 2022 has appointed R Gopalan and Anuj Shah as an Additional Directors and Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors with effect from 29 July 2022. R Gopala has also been appointed Chairman of the Board.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU