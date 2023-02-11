Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.51% to Rs 24.50 croreNet loss of Mefcom Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.51% to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.5033.34 -27 OPM %-1.432.58 -PBDT-0.420.86 PL PBT-0.450.78 PL NP-0.430.66 PL
