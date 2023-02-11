JUST IN
Madhuveer Com 18 Network consolidated net profit declines 93.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Madhuveer Com 18 Network declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.11 -82 OPM %50.0090.91 -PBDT0.010.21 -95 PBT0.010.20 -95 NP0.010.15 -93

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:36 IST

