Emami gains on foraying into home hygiene space

Emami rose 1.40% to Rs 386.20 after the company announced the launch of a complete range of home hygiene products under the brand name of 'EMASOL'.

With this launch, Emami has forayed into the homecare segment. In this segment, the company will manufacture and sell disinfectant floor cleaner, toilet cleaner, bathroom cleaner, antibacterial dish wash gel and all-purpose sanitizer.

Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami, said: Home Hygiene, as a category of approx. Rs 3000 cr had been growing in double digits in the pre-COVID times and is expected to grow much faster in the coming days. Emami is thrilled to capture the topical relevance of the time and make foray in the home hygiene space by introducing EMASOL range of home hygiene products. Emasol range offers a strong combination of Emami's leading brand equity plus a superior R&D innovation offering upto 24 hrs of protection from virus, germs and bacteria, which is a first in Indian market. We expect a very encouraging market response from this launch as consumers are on lookout for hygiene products that are effective and enjoy high level of brand trust.

Emami's consolidated net profit jumped 23.4% to Rs 118.45 crore on 11.3% jump in net sales to Rs 734.82 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Emami is an FMCG company engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. It is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)