Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

Graphite India Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 November 2020.

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 50.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.26% to Rs.783.35. Volumes stood at 3.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 87.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.35% to Rs.206.00. Volumes stood at 9.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd witnessed volume of 19.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.35% to Rs.182.90. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd registered volume of 22.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.32.25. Volumes stood at 6.03 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd witnessed volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20713 shares. The stock dropped 2.19% to Rs.400.65. Volumes stood at 7883 shares in the last session.

