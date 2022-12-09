Emami hikes stakeholding in subsidiary - Brillare Science

Emami has further subscribed Equity Share Capital of Brillare Science (Brillare), the Subsidiary Company; consequently, the company's stake in Brillare has been increased from 77.53% to 80.59% on Issued & Paid-up capital of the said subsidiary company.

