Emami hikes stakeholding in subsidiary - Brillare Science

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Emami has further subscribed Equity Share Capital of Brillare Science (Brillare), the Subsidiary Company; consequently, the company's stake in Brillare has been increased from 77.53% to 80.59% on Issued & Paid-up capital of the said subsidiary company.

Currently, the Company holds 77.53% stake of Brillare.

Post allotment of 3,01,160 equity shares, Company's stake in Brillare would increase to 80.59% on Issued & Paid-up capital basis.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 20:21 IST

