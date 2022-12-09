Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries approves raising equity capital

At meeting held on 09 December 2022

The Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries at its meeting held on 09 December 2022 has approved rights issue of Rs 49 crore. The Board also approved issue of convertible warrants to promoters/ promoter group up to Rs 65 lakh of Rs 5 each of the company at a price of Rs 142 for each warrant. The proceeds from the equity issuance will be utilised to part finance the company's ongoing expansion.

