JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries reviews expansion plans
Business Standard

Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries approves raising equity capital

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 09 December 2022

The Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries at its meeting held on 09 December 2022 has approved rights issue of Rs 49 crore. The Board also approved issue of convertible warrants to promoters/ promoter group up to Rs 65 lakh of Rs 5 each of the company at a price of Rs 142 for each warrant. The proceeds from the equity issuance will be utilised to part finance the company's ongoing expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU