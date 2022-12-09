Board of Bajaj Consumer Care approves buyback of shares up to Rs 80.89 cr

At meeting held on 09 December 2022

The Board of Bajaj Consumer Care at its meeting held on 09 December 2022 has approved proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company at a price not exceeding Rs 240 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 80.89 crore.

The maximum number of shares proposed to be bought back would be 33,70,416 equity shares of Re 1 each.

