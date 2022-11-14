Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.73% to Rs 612.43 croreNet profit of Emami Paper Mills rose 9.25% to Rs 25.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.73% to Rs 612.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 441.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales612.43441.47 39 OPM %10.6215.17 -PBDT51.5948.27 7 PBT34.8730.53 14 NP25.0322.91 9
