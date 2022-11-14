Ravi Leela Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 7.19 croreNet Loss of Ravi Leela Granites reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.197.03 2 OPM %15.44-5.26 -PBDT0.35-1.20 LP PBT-0.17-1.70 90 NP-1.48-1.70 13
