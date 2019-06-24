Emami tumbles after block deal

fell 4.60% to Rs 275.95 at 10:22 IST on BSE after a block deal of 3.46 crore shares was executed on the scrip at Rs 272 per share at 9:20 IST on BSE.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 46.20 points, or 0.12% to 39,148.29.

Bulk deal boosted volume of the scrip. On the BSE, 5.29 crore shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 45,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 284.30 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 598.95 on 1 August 2018. The stock has hit an intraday low of Rs 270, which is also a 52-week low for the counter.

On a consolidated basis, Emami's net profit fell 6.1% to Rs 56.09 crore on a 3.7% rise in the net sales to Rs 639.64 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Emami is a fast moving consumer goods company.

